Homegrown Hawaii: Petersons’ Upland Farm

Living808 has a new segment called ‘Homegrown Hawaii’. Today, we’re featuring a family farm in Wahiawa called Petersons’ Upland Farm. It’s been around for over 100 years and is one of only four such chicken egg producers left in the state of Hawaii.

Petersons’ Upland Farm was established in 1910 by Elias Peterson who, with his wife, purchased 17.9 acres in Wahiawa from James Drummond Dole. Their son, James, began the farm with a heard of Jersey cattle and some chickens. In the early years of the farm, James would peddle milk, cream, and eggs to Schofield Army Barracks from a horse drawn buggy. The farm continued to grow and in 1951, James’ two sons, James Jr. and Alan, developed and grew the farm. The farm went through a couple of variations before becoming what it is today, a chicken egg farm.

Most of the eggs are sold right off the farm to the community predominately in Wahiawa and Mililani but they have also seen frequent customers make the drive from other parts of the island. Since the pandemic, they’ve created a very convenient drive-thru system. Orders are taken from a first-come-first-serve basis. Customers drive up to the store front, place their order, and drive off with a fresh slate of eggs.

While the Covid-19 pandemic has affected the farm’s business, reducing their business from local restaurants, the Peterson family they have been able to see this challenging time with a positive outlook.

“With all the gloom it is very heartwarming to see our community take care of each

other. We have had multiple farm customers pay for eggs for the person behind them or

ask to pay for someone in particular,” explained Peterson. “The pandemic has also reinforced how much our farm means to our community. I believe all local farmers, feel the same way. Seeing how the global supply chain has been struggling (especially in food), it definitely shows the benefit local producers provide. This is even more pronounced since our community is so isolated.”

Living808 is encouraging our community to continue to support local businesses and look into purchasing fresh produce and products directly from local farms around the state like Petersons’ Upland Farm.

Hours and Location

Petersons’ Upland Farm

141 Dole Road

Wahiawa, HI 96786

Tuesday – Saturday: 8AM – 3:30 PM

Sunday & Monday: Closed

Website: petersonsuplandfarm.com