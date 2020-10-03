Homegrown: Aloun Farms

The pandemic hasn’t stopped Aloun Farms from growing their famous pumpkins, which are now in season and are available at local grocery stores like Times, Safeway and Foodland, and at their farm.

Just like at their festival, they have pumpkins in all shapes, sizes and colors – as small as 6 lbs which make great decorations for the fall season, medium-sized ones perfect for carving jack-o-lanterns for Halloween, or giant pumpkins as large as 60 lbs, which are all still growing.

Aloun Farms also has their popular their mini gourds which will last thru the holiday season.

In addition to their produce available year-round like corn, eggplant, string beans, green onion and parsley, they also still have melons in season through the end of October. So you can still get their Thai, seedless watermelons, cantaloupe and honeydews at our local grocery store partners.

For more information about their farm products, visit http://alounfarms.com