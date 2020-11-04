Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival Goes Virtual

Honolulu (KHON2) – The 7th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival will go virtual for the first time with online shopping and livestream on November 7th and 8th.

“For the last 6 years, the Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival was held in-person at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center,” says Pamela Tumpap, President, Maui Chamber of Commerce.

“However, this year we have transitioned the event to a virtual event on November 7-8 from 8 am-5 pm. Attendees will be able to shop online from our wide variety of Made in Maui County products, interact directly with vendors through a virtual booth with video chat, and view the livestream program.”

Vendors are from Maui, Molokai, and Lanai with over 80 companies showcasing hundreds of products. All featured products within their virtual booth are certified Made in Maui County with a 51% valuation requirement. Products include apparel, accessories, arts & crafts, bath & body, food, jewelry, and more!

Maui County businesses have taken a huge hit from the drop in visitor traffic since the COVID-19 restrictions went into place. Tumpap is excited to show to the world “Maui nō ka ‘oi” through the virtual event which can reach a global market.

“Once we converted to a virtual event, we realized we could invite more people,” says Tumpap. “Statewide, nationwide and globally who otherwise would not have been able to come, not just this year, but any year, given schedules and flight time. This means we can reach far more attendees as well as wholesalers and distributors.”

The livestream component will be running each day -Saturday & Sunday, November 7-8- with local celebrity hosts Alaka’i Paleka and Kathy Collins and will feature vendor interviews and demonstrations, sponsor and vendor commercials, musical entertainment, chef demonstrations, programming about caring for Hawaii and more! It will be an exciting program promoting Maui County and the vendors.

You can register early at www.MadeinMauiCountyFestival.com or just visit the website on November 7 and 8 to support Maui County vendors.



