Hawaiian Airlines Encourages Hawaii Residents to Get Active, Virtually

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaiian Airlines introduces the “Holoholo Challenge” to motivate Hawai’i residents to get up, and get active throughout the month of October.

The “Holoholo Challenge” is a virtual fitness event designed to encourage people to stay active during the stay-at-home order, it’s the company’s way to promote a healthier and more active lifestyle within the Hawaiian islands.

“It all started with a conversation between our co-workers about us going outside and getting healthier,” says, Rob Sorensen, vice president of marketing and e-commerce at Hawaiian Airlines. “One thing led to another, and we decided to get the rest of the state involved.”

The challenge is designed to get participants to walk, run, jog and even skip with the goal of accumulating a certain amount of miles by the end of October.

Sorensen says, “We offer two types of courses. We have our ‘Mauka to Makai’ virtual course, which is a total of 50 miles, or our ‘Around O’ahu course’ which is 130 miles, equivalent to what it will take to cover the whole island of O’ahu.”

In addition to choosing your desired course, participants have the choice to either take part by themselves, join a group, or create one.

“If people want to create a group, they can earn up to 40,000 bonus HawaiianMiles through the referral program,” adds, Sorensen.

Runners can register for the Holoholo Challenge until September 30.

Website:

www.HoloholoChallenge.com

Social Media Handle:

Instagram: @HawaiianAirlines