The Hawaii Youth Food Council is a group of committed high school students from across the state with a collective goal of improving the future of food in Hawai‘i. The council launched this past school year with five youth from public and private schools on four islands, and with support from First Lady Dawn Amano-Ige and a number of public-private partner organizations and agencies including HDOH and HIDOE SFSB.

During the 2019-2020 school year the council was able to accomplish a number of activities. Council members received orientation in Hawai‘i’s farm to school movement and food systems. Council members conducted a “Youth Food Photo Contest”, which transitioned to reflect what students were eating during school closures. They also conducted a School Food Assessment by surveying high school youth about their school food experience. And Council members also worked to design for rollout of an expanded council during the upcoming school year.

Hawai‘i Farm to School Hui Coordinator Lydi Bernal is happy it involves high school aged young adults.

“HYFC was formed in response to a growing call for youth to play an active role in shaping Hawaii’s future, in this case in the realm of improving our local food systems. I’m inspired that HIDOE has identified student voice and empowerment among their top priorities, and I’ve also experienced the responsiveness of decision makers, such as the Hawaii State Legislature, to youth input.”

High school youth are invited to apply by June 30 to be part of the council during the upcoming school year. Link to application is available on the Hawai‘i Public Health Institute’s website, http://hiphi.org/youthfoodcouncil