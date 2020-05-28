Hawaii National Bank Honors Hometown Heroes with $100

Honolulu (KHON2)- Hawaii National Bank is celebrating hometown heroes with a $100 award for deserving nominees through June 18th.

“Hometown Heroes is a new campaign to recognize and give back to the people who are helping care for Hawaii during this challenging time,” explains Hawaii National Bank President & CEO Bryan Luke. “We’re asking people to nominate someone you know who is going above and beyond for the local community. And then each week, we’re randomly selecting qualified nominees and giving them $100. It’s our small way of giving back and saying mahalo for their efforts and selflessness.”

You can nominate any Hawaii resident who is going above and beyond to help the community right now. People are giving back in many different ways so your “Hero” could be a first responder, caregiver, delivery driver, grocery worker, restaurant employee, volunteers teacher, etc.

You can nominate one person per day but you can submit multiple nominations over the course of the campaign. The nomination pool is cumulative so even if your nominee isn’t selected this week, they’ll be automatically entered into the next week’s pool, until the campaign ends June 18.

To nominate through Instagram, create a post about your nominee, tag them and Hawaii National Bank and use the hashtag #HNBHometownHeroes. Be sure that your profile is public and that you’re following the bank.

You can also go to Heroes.HawaiiNational.bank and fill out a nomination form.

Websites:

Campaign Website: https://heroes.hawaiinational.bank/

Company Website: https://hawaiinational.bank/