Golfers are Granting Wishes Through the Annual Swing for Wishes Benefiting Make-A-Wish Hawaii

Honolulu (KHON2)- Local companies like JD Painting and Decorating, Inc. will soon be teeing off for a day of golf in support of Hawaii keiki with critical illnesses at the upcoming Swing for Wishes, benefiting Make-A-Wish Hawaii.

Make-A-Wish Hawaii Corporate Relations Manager Arden Salassa and President & CEO of JD Painting & Decorating Jaime Dominguez, whose company is a longstanding partner in making wishes come true, joined us to talk more about this year’s socially distant day on the green.

Over the past 14 years, the annual Swing for Wishes has become one of Make-A-Wish Hawaii’s most significant fundraisers, raising more than $1.2 million to transform the lives of local wish kids fighting critical illnesses. This year’s day on the course will look a little different, incorporating enhanced safety measures and abiding by state requirements for the safety of players.

Teams from JD Painting and Decorating Inc., Foundations Hawaii, Inc., and First Hawaiian Bank, among other local sponsors, will play 18 holes of golf at Hawaii Prince Golf Club on Thursday, October 22.

All are invited to participate in the silent auction or make a donation now through October 23 at swingforwishes.com.