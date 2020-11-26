Give to Struggling Families Through Keiki O Ka ‘Aina & KHON2 Laulima Giving Day & Telethon

Honolulu (KHON2) – KHON2 is teaming up again with Keiki O Ka ‘Aina for

our Laulima Giving Day & Telethon to give a hand up to struggling neighbors this holiday season.

“The Gingerbread ‘Ohana Festival on Laulima Giving Day and the annual Laulima Giving Program telethon on KHON2 are two events we hold to raise money and receive donations for the Laulima Giving program that supports families struggling with needed supplies throughout the year,” explains Keiki o ka Aina’s Executive Director. “Laulima Giving Program has supported over 25,000 people to date with everything from clothes, school supplies, food and household goods. We collect these items and receive cash donations each year during our Laulima Giving Day events like the Gingerbread ‘Ohana Festival and our during our telethon to support the services we deliver throughout the year.”

The KOKA Gingerbread ‘Ohana Festival on Laulima Giving Day this year is on Saturday, December 5th at Windward Mall from 10 am to 2 pm. Families can drop by the mall center stage area and bring their donation of goods or make a monetary donation.

On December 16th, KOKA will partner with KHON2 for our annual telethon to continue to raise support for the Laulima Giving program. Living808 Host Tannya Joaquin will host the telethon during the morning and evening.

Q (Michael Wong, Laulima Program Manager): How has the Laulima Giving Program supported those in need in the community in 2020?

“The Laulima Program has helped individuals and families who have referred to us by their friends and family,” says Michael Wong, Laulima Program Manager. “KOKA has offered help in the form of school supplies, food, clothing, and even monetary support. This year, we’ve supported organizations like the First Step Shelter, various retirement homes who have needs for the elderly, and schools who need supplies delivered to their students. In 2020 we’ve definitely seen an uptick in applications from the community and we expect the trend to continue well into 2021. Therefore, we really need Hawaii to help us help our local families.”

Akana adds of safety precautions, “Historically, we have Gingerbread Festival at Windward Mall where families can come, make a donation and get a gingerbread house kit to build together with other families right there at center stage. This year, due to social distancing guidelines we won’t have our gingerbread building event at the mall, instead we’ll be giving families that donate a kit to take home with them. Safeway has donated over 500 kits again this year so we will be handing out gingerbread house kits until we run out. We will also have a Winter Wonderland for families who donate to enjoy set up at the KOKA family learning center. We are strongly recommending that all families that want to participate sign up online so we can monitor the traffic, but all are welcome to donate regardless.”

To sign up, go to http://laulimagivingprogram.org/

Wong says there are other ways businesses and families can support this year’s Laulima Giving Day such as sponsoring gingerbread house kits to give to our needy families. “Contact us at laulimagivingprogram.com to be a sponsor,” adds Wong. “We have already had a few companies partner with us and would like to raise at least $10,000 in corporate sponsorship this year. The need is great!”

Besides cash donations, individuals and families can bring in toys for keiki, clothing and slippers for the family, school supplies, sanitizer, toilet paper and other household goods. All monies and supplies will go toward Laulima Giving Program in 2021.

Our Laulima Telethon in partnership with KHON is another important way KOKA collects support for the Laulima Giving Program. Next month’s telethon scheduled for Dec. 16th is going to feature Laulima family stories and a chance for folks across the State to call in and make a donation. Each year KOKA raises donations as KHON shares the real needs of some of our families. KOKA is so grateful to manage this program and partner with KHON each year on the Laulima Giving Program telethon.

Website: https://www.koka.org/

Social Media Handles:

FB: keiki.o.aina

IG: keikiokaaina_hawaii