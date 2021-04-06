Friends of Hawaii Charities Announces 2021 Charitable Grants Distributions

On April 6, Friends of Hawaii Charities will announce a record $1.3 million in grants to Hawaii’s non-profit community. These funds are raised through the 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii with the support of title sponsor Sony Corporation Group, charity partner The Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Foundation, Inc, many donors and sponsors in the community.

Due to COVID, the 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii was held without spectators, events, and on-site hospitality. It is through the generosity of Sony Corporation Group and many others that FOHC is able to distribute this record distribution.

Project Vision Hawaii is one of over 100 Hawaii non-profit organizations that will receive a grant from Friends of Hawaii Charities / Sony Open in Hawaii. The grant will support Project Vision Hawaii’s mobile hygiene project bringing health, hygiene and human service resources to people experiencing homelessness. Coordinating with public and private partners, they bring hot, private showers and food assistance for people in need. For more information visit the websites listed below.

www.friendsofhawaii.org

www.sonyopeninhawaii.com

www.projectvisionhawaii.org

Twitter@ProjectVisionHi

Instagram & Facebook @Projectvisionhawaii