Firefighters To Be Honored During Special Episodes of Hawaii Stars

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii Stars brings awareness to fire prevention week with tips to stay safe and success stories of local firefighters.

Starting on the 4th of October, and ending on the 10th of October, Fire Prevention Week is observed across the nation as a commemoration of the great Chicago fire which happened on October 8, 1871.

“It’s the one time of year where firefighters from across the nation take a pause and think about fire safety and why it’s important to keep our community safe,” says Manuel Neves, Honolulu Fire Department Chief.

Known for highlighting some of Hawaii’s talented musicians, Hawaii Stars is dedicating it’s upcoming episodes, by paying homage to our local firefighters in honor of Fire Prevention Week.

“We consider the Honolulu Fire Department our heroes. So we wanted to showcase them in Hawaii Stars, to let Hawaii know that we need to honor them, and thank them for putting their lives on the line every time they go out,” says Carole Kai, host of Hawaii Stars.

Neves believes, with a lot of families working from home, the risk of a house fire is higher due to residents being more active in the kitchen.

Neves says, “Some of the things we are going to be talking about is keeping things away from the stove, and being very attentive when we cook, especially now that more people are not going out to eat, and are making more use of their kitchen.”

Fire Prevention week on Hawaii Stars kicks off October 6, at 9:30PM on KHON2.

Website:

www.FireSafeHonolulu.com

Social Media Handles:

Instagram: @HonoluluFireDepartment