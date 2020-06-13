Fathers Day Art Giveaway

Fine Artist Kristie Fujiyama Kosmides is doing a Father’s Day giveaway and 6 lucky fathers will win a very beautiful painting.

“This year, for Fathers Day, we are giving away 6 prints of a work of art called Serenity and Strength. Its really simple to enter. To nominate a dad, go to my Instagram or Facebook @kristiekosmides. Write the name of the dad you want to nominate and the island that they live on. You can enter from now until June 15th and the winners will be announced on Father’s Day. There’ll be a winning Dad from each island and they do not need a social media account to win.”

I asked Kristie what inspired her to giveaway her art.

“My 9 year old daughter Sophia. Her dad, George Kosmides, passed away suddenly in 2018. Father’s Day is a sad reminder that he isn’t with us anymore. When you miss someone so much and you know they will never come back its a hard thing to grasp for anyone. I told her the love that she has for her dad can still be shared with others and I hope that by doing this will make Fathers day a positive one for her and the dads out there.”

And these pieces of art were chosen with her husband in mind.

“My husband George always encouraged me as an artist. He was with me when I started painting water. This painting, serenity and strength, was painted last year and it reminds me to find peace in life’s challenges. We hope the dads who win this piece will enjoy it.”

And while busy with large projects, Kristie offered this bit of advice for aspiring artists.

“I would suggest that if they want to pursue art as a career to put your heart and passion into everything that they do. I would encourage them to find a mentor or artist that they admire and ask for guidance. Last but not least I would say not to give up. Early on in my career, I was going to give up. I had a small art studio in LA and I realized I wasn’t able to make it. I packed up my studio and was carrying my works home. I walked into the elevator of my building and at that moment a woman entered. She eventually introduced me to a gallery owner in West Hollywood and I did my first solo show. That moment changed my life and I feel I was given a second chance. So I don’t take that opportunity for granted and I don’t give up. Especially when times get hard. If a budding artist would like to contact me for anything I would be happy to share what I can; they can find me at www.kristiefujiyamakosmides.com.”