EPIC Ohana helps Youth Advocate for Themselves

Tiffany Darragh works as a Youth Partner on the island of Kaua’I at EPIC Ohana. As a youth partner, she works directly with youth who are receiving mental health service from the State of Hawaii Department of Health. She also works with youth whose families are part of the WRAP process. The EPIC Ohana peer support programs is for the youth who have lived experiences in one or more social service system or household settings. We help youth learn to advocate for themselves and know that they are not alone.

Darragh says there are many mental health resources in each county. The State of Hawaii Department of Health has created the Help your Keiki website to make it easier to learn more and find help in your county. There is information on what questions to ask if you are looking for a therapist for your child, the Family Guidance Centers for Each county, and resources to help you during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Go to: www.helpyourkeiki.com to learn more.