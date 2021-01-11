DTL Hawaii and Aloha Action Cards Initiative

Actions of Aloha Cards are the perfect way to spread aloha in our everyday lives.

Through small actions we can show kindness and compassion with our ʻohana (family), our kaiāulu (community), and even within ourselves. Each card features an Action of Aloha that encourages you to take as a personal challenge for that day or week, or share a card with a friend, and challenge each other to share ALOHA.

Kim-Hee Wong, DTL Hawai‘i, Content Developer, explains to us why the initiative was started.

“Hawaiian strategy studio specializing in strategy, planning, design and communications. Our goal in everything we do is to celebrate community and culture. When the pandemic hit, we got together as a team to creatively find a way to highlight the true essence of aloha and give people an outlet to connect through respect and empathy. Aloha requires us to think outside of ourselves and envision a more beautiful world for all people.”

And Brandon Keoni Bunag the director of education at the Bernice Pauahi Bishop Museum, joined the show to discuss the Museums involvement and the cards.

“Bishop Museum is Hawai‘i’s premier natural and cultural history museum and is the repository of our state’s historical archives. As the keeper and publisher of Mary Kawena Pukui’s collection of more than 3,000 proverbs, sayings and ‘ike, Bishop Museum Press is honored to be able to share 52 of these poetic sayings with the community – many of whom may never had access to the entire compilation. Mary Pukui’s ‘Ōlelo No‘eau are the ultimate representation of compassion and humility.”

To learn more about the cards, visit www.actionsofaloha.com The cards are $20 with free shipping.

You can also learn more about DTL Hawaii by going online to www.dtlstudio.com