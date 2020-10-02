Domestic Violence Action Center On Challenges and Hope for Community Problem

Honolulu (KHON2) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and we talked with The Domestic Violence Action Center about the challenges and hope for healing that is particularly important right now.

CEO & Co-Founder Nanci Kreidman says that “Domestic violence remains a poorly understood community problem. Awareness about its prevalence, and complexity would help us address it more effectively.”

In its 30 years, the agency has grown to meet the needs to help people in meaningful, life-changing ways to help bring peace to survivors and island families.

Kreidman is proud to see “the feedback and input from our community that tells us we are making a difference,” but says the biggest obstacle we face today is “understanding that there is a role that every sector can play in addressing this community problem.”

DVAC provides services to adults and youth in a safe, confidential setting:

* Accompaniment to Court

* Client Advocacy

* Crisis Support

* Legal Help Line

* Legal Representation

* Support groups

* On-site court presence for survivors seeking restraining orders

* Referral

* Risk Assessment

* Safety Plan

* Chat and text availability 24/7

She says victims of domestic abuse have need for support in many areas:

Educate themselves about the seriousness of domestic violence

Extend a listening heart

Offer support without judgment

Guide them to community programs (not everyone has to be an expert)

We’ll continue these conversations. KHON2 and DVAC will be airing two important programs about domestic violence. On Wednesday, October 21 at 9:30, there will be a Town Hall on Domestic Violence in Hawaii called “Hostage at Home.” The next day, KHON will air “Peace for Everyone” on Thursday, October 22 from 7 to 8pm.

Website: www.domesticviolenceactioncenter.org