Dear Panci: COVID Shopping Etiquette

Honolulu (KHON2) – As stores get back to business, celebrity stylist Crystal Pancipanci has her top tips for the new shopping etiquette.

Crystal’s in-store shopping etiquette:

1. Do your research

* Know store hours (some have changed and some require appointments)

* Know their COVID rules and recommendations

2. is it safe to try on clothes?

* Many stores have closed dressing rooms but some stores still allow customers to try things on

* Is it safe? experts say to proceed at your own risk.

* If dressing rooms are closed, here are some tips to buying without trying on your clothes:

– Buy brands that you are familiar with

– Know the store’s return policy

– Ask an in-store style expert on sizing questions/recommendations

3. What should you bring when shopping?

* Mask

* Hand sanitizer

* Reusable shopping bag

* Sanitizing wipes – wipe door handles, dressing room door knobs, drawer pulls, screens, before touching anything

4. Do you need to sanitize your new clothes?

* CDC says you don’t need to sanitize clothing to be safe

* If you’re worried, leave clothes out for three days, then wash them like you normally would to remove access and sizing chemicals

5. What if you’re not ready to shop in store again? Other options include:

* Online shopping

* Curbside pick-up

Watch and learn Crystal's best tips and tricks.

