Dane Nakama Exhibit at Galley at Hawaii Theatre

Honolulu (KHON2)- Local artist Dane Nakama has a new exhibit on display at the Gallery at Hawai’i Theater.

“The first is titled Mukashimukashi,” says Nakama. “This is a collection of most recent works that includes mediums of paintings, ceramics, sculpture, and a video installation.”

He adds that, “MukashiMukashi is actually Japanese for Once Upon a Time or a Long Time Ago, and for the show it’s actually about stories and experiences I grew up with – as well as better exploring my cultural identity.”

Nakama moved back home to Hawaii due to the pandemic about year ago and it allowed him to reframe his relationship to “this place I call home and the histories that brought me here. This show is about the stories I’ve been meaning to re-read, memories that I have almost forgotten, the narratives we continue to write today.”

To find out more about MukashiMukashi, please check out the Hawaii Theatre Centers website for gallery hours and more.

Website: www.bydanenakama.com

Social Media Handles: @bydanenakama