Central Pacific Plaza Flagship Branch Has Grand Opening

Over a year in the making, Central Pacific Bank’s Rise 2020 initiative, to build a state-of-the art, reimagined bank, celebrated its grand opening on Tuesday January 26, 2021. The flagship branch in the gateway to downtown Honolulu, features a welcoming, open concept, while adhering to social distancing protocols. Visitors will enjoy a beautifully engineered art piece that replicates the sounds of Oahu’s North Shore. In addition to a co-working space called Tidepools, there is also a Starbucks for your morning boost and Aloha Beer for a light lunch and pau hana.

Senior Vice President of Branch Banking, Rachel Cunningham joined John Veneri to talk about the banking experience.

“The biggest change for our customers will be the open concept banking look and feel once our customers enter the main branch. Upon entrance, they’ll be greeted by Kai nu‘u o Kanaloa, or, better known as Kai, our newest art piece located in our lobby. Everything that our customers have come to know and love about who we are and our customer-centric approach to banking will not change, only enhanced by our Main Branch’s new look and feel. Other than the new open concept look and feel, banking will be the same! From the tellers our customers have come to know so well to our consultant officers and managers, we are excited to welcome our customers to the newly imagined space!”

For more information about banking with CPB, visit www.cpb.bank

