Central Pacific Bank Foundation Supports Community in Many Ways

Honolulu (KHON2) – Central Pacific Bank supports many local non-profits through the charitable giving of its Central Pacific Bank Foundation including The Hawaii United Okinawa Association.

The CPB Foundation partnered with HUOA to support events like the Okinawa Festival over the years, and the virtual version in 2020.

“CPB Foundation was our partner in that,” explains HUOA President Patrick Miyashiro. “Really helping us preserve and share Okinawan culture with Hawaii during this challenging time for all communities.”

CPB Foundation serves Hawaii’s diverse communities and groups such as “youth at risk”, “health workers”, “cultural practitioners” “arts community.”

“We are very focused on involvement and like to be a part of programs where you can see the result,” says Kimberly Haruki Vice President, Brand and Community . “The Okinawa festival is something people can go, the benefit is clear. We also have programs for health care workers, alert program, made in Hawaii, and more.”

Haruki adds, “As we exit COVID period, we will shift the emphasis of our programs to small business.”

Website: www.cpb.bank

Website: www.huoa.org