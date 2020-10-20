Board of Water Supply ‘Imagine a Day Without Water’

While water is always available, we tend to take it for granted and underappreciate its value. But what if there was no water for an entire day? How would that affect our lives?

Imagine A Day Without Water is a one-day nationwide campaign that raises awareness about the value of water and the crucial need to invest in our water infrastructure. Last year, more than 800 organizations across the nation participated. This will be the first annual state-wide promotion of this campaign and the 3rd year participating within the City and County of Honolulu.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell signed a proclamation declaring October 21 as Imagine A Day Without Water Day, and Governor Ige will do the same for the entire state of Hawaii. For more information visit boardofwatersupply.com