Blue Planet Foundation launches the Hawaii Bike Challenge

The Hawaii Bike Challenge is a free community challenge to encourage Hawaii residents to ride their bicycles more frequently and for many different types of trips. Sponsored by Ulupono Initiative, G70 Designs, and Hawaiian Telcom, this statewide challenge will take place from May 1st-31st and teams can register online to be entered to win fantastic local prizes. The challenge is open to everyone over 13 years old, whether they haven’t ridden a bike in 20 years or if they ride every day. It is a teams-based challenge and teams can have up to 10 people, so they encourage everyone to rally their neighbors, friends, and coworkers to join forces. And there will be weekly challenges and other activities that will get folks entered for prizes, including logging a 10-minute ride and encouraging others to ride. Other prizes include hotel stays, Patagonia backpacks, cycling jerseys, catamaran sails, kayak rentals, and zip line gift cards, tons of restaurant gift cards across the state, a handmade papamu for the Hawaiian game Konane, locally grown and produced cooking oils, a Yeti cooler and beach towels, and MORE.

The goal is to get more people to feel comfortable on bicycles across the state. And one piece of that puzzle is just getting out and doing it! The hope of doing this challenge is to incentivize behaviors, like biking to the store or the bank for example, that actually replace car trips and reduce our carbon footprint.

For more information visit www.lovetoride.net/hawaii