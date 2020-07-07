Ballet Hawaii Teaches Dance From Home

Honolulu (KHON2) – Ballet Hawaii is keeping dance alive during the pandemic with online classes that students can take from home.

“Within a week the ingenuity of our incredible, creative team of teachers put together online classes,” says Ballet Hawaii Artistic Director Pamela Taylor Tongg. “We have put together online classes for all of our levels, including Ballet Princess Camp for the keiki, Ballet Story Time for the keiki, choreographed online dances on Zoom, an online tribute to our Seniors, open classes for adult and teens and Ballet Watch parties online.”

There’s a 2 week master class series coming up for Advanced and Intermediate levels with world renowned guest teachers which will give the students the opportunity to ask these professionals questions about their dance careers.

Ballet Hawaii is a 501(c)3 nonprofit arts organization that offers programs, productions, and presentations that contribute to the enrichment of the cultural climate in the community and provide the very best in dance for Hawaii.

Ballet Hawaii is known for its annual Nutcracker which features guest artists from the top US companies and international companies. Ballet Hawaii began in 1976. A quote from the former Mayor Frank Fasi, “no city can be great without culture and the arts and to make a city loved by its people it must be lovable.”

Ballet Hawaii was established in 1976 as “Friends of the Ballet.” Now boasting more than 40 years of presenting, promoting and developing dance in Hawaii. Ballet Hawaii performances have included the full-length productions of The Sleeping Beauty, Romeo and Juliet, Cinderella, Peter Pan, Alice (In Wonderland), as well as an annual performance of The Nutcracker.

Ballet training in the school’s two locations, Honolulu and Waipahu, has a yearly enrollment of over 500 students, at all levels of ballet, from pre-ballet to ballet level 8.

Website: https://ballethawaii.org/