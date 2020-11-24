Aubrey Hord Photography Provides Headshot Tips In Collaboration With Maui Food Bank

Honolulu (KHON2) – Aubrey Hord Photography helps business owners get the perfect headshot while supporting Maui Food Bank.

Local cameraman, Aubrey Hord is using her photography skills to bring the community with the Maui Food Bank to help the local community.

“I created the Maui Headshot Project in May 2020 as a way to provide those who may be pivoting in their careers with an opportunity to get a professional, in-studio headshot at an exclusive price. Since its inception, the Maui Headshot Project has supported Maui Food Bank,,” says Aubrey Hord, owner of Aubrey Hord Photography.

The mission of Maui Food Bank is to help the hungry in Maui County by collecting and distributing food through community partnerships, such as Aubrey Hord Photography.

Hord says, “I am so honored to lend my skills to the community. Participants can make a donation through the special link on aubreyhord.com. Then, email your donation receipt to Aubrey Hord Photography to book a professional, in-studio, headshot session at a special rate of $99 (full retail price is $199) now through Dec. 31, 2020.”

Aubrey Hord Photography is currently open for regular studio sessions in compliance with the CDC guidelines to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

WEBSITE:

aubreyhord.com/headshots