Amy Hanaiali’i Lends Her Talent to Manoa Valley Theater’s Virtual Fundraiser

Honolulu (KHON2) – Amy Hanaiali’i goes back to her early theater days in a virtual fundraiser benefitting Manoa Valley Theater.

Manoa Valley Theater has been supporting the community and its local artists for many years, having a hand in some of Hawaii’s talented musicians. Amy Hanaiali’i proudly supports local theater as it holds a special place in her heart.

“My background in music is heavily influenced by musical theater. I used to attend a musical theater school in San Diego. It was a super intense curriculum, but if it wasn’t for what I learned, I wouldn’t be the person I am today,” says Amy Hanaiali’i, singer and songwriter.

Not only has Amy learned how to master her talent in singing and performing in theater, but she has also picked up many skills that go beyond the spotlight.

Hanaiali’i says, “We learned it all in theater. I remember I was performing on stage once, and the stage flipped forward. Because I studied how and what it takes to put together a set, I was able to hammer the stage back together during intermission.”

Manoa Valley Theater is celebrating its 52nd season with a virtual fundraiser entitled “Virtually Yours, Manoa Marquee.” Its goal is to support those involved in local theater, an art that Hanaiali’i believes is something the whole community should appreciate.

“The arts are so vitally important, it makes you a well-rounded human being, a well-rounded adult that knows how to speak in front of people, as well as instilling social skills in an individual. You can tell someone is a person of the arts by observing how they work. These people work hard, and are really good at what they do,” says Hanaiali’i.

Viewers can watch Hanaiali’i perform for free this Friday at 7 PM on Manoa Valley Theater’s “Virtually Yours, Manoa Marquee” fundraiser.