Aloha with Pride Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente shows support for LGBTQ staff and members by celebrating “Rainbow Fridays.” Staff are encouraged to dress in rainbow colors to show their support and build awareness. This is just one of many ways Kaiser Permanente builds a culture of inclusion.

Photos are submitted and shared on the KP intranet. Participating in Rainbow Fridays is a great way for all staff to show their support for equality and inclusion. Sharing the photos on the intranet demonstrates that KP is open and welcoming to all it strengthens team work and employee moral.

