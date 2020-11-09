Aloha United Way Helps Community Get Thru COVID Crisis

Honolulu (KHON2)- As community conditions change, Aloha United Way has worked closely with government, nonprofit, business, and community leaders to align efforts and maximize impact through funding partnerships, services like mask-distribution, rental relief programs and more.

Aloha United Way is also a nonprofit that you can help through a program called workplace giving. Lisa Kimura, Vice President of Community Impact, with Aloha United Way explains.

“This is the season that we remind people at over 1500 workplaces they can give to over 300 different nonprofits easily through their workplace with payroll deductions. Many local workplaces are getting creative with their campaigns to raise money for local agencies. Some are having bake-sales with drive through pick-ups, others are having virtual bingo games and yoga classes. And contributions to AUW provide the 211 helpline to people across the state, not just on O‘ahu. The helpline connects callers with rental assistance, mental health services, and more. Our 211 operators are some of the most caring and kind people I have ever met. We make sure they take breaks, practice self-care, and maintain work-life balance because they are on the emotional front-lines, so itʻs important that they take care of themselves.”

If your workplace already has an AUW giving campaign set up, you can designate that your gift goes to any of the organizations that are part of the campaign. They have been vetted and approved by AUW.

If you want to start a workplace campaign of your own, to make it a simple act for your co-workers, it’s easy – go to AUW.org/Together.