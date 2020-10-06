Aloha Hospitality Professionals Now Offer Delivery To Restaurants and Customers

Honolulu (KHON2) – Aloha Hospitality Professionals launches new, on-demand delivery operation to cater to the needs of the local community.

Aloha Hospitality Professionals is a local event catering service priding themselves on bringing the best customer service to events around the state.

“We recognize that our staff is the first and last contact with our clients – it is this vital connection where nurturing relationships is an important ingredient in executing a flawless event,” says Kat Lin-Hurtubise, founder and CEO of Aloha Hospitality Professionals.

Known to offer services like bartending, event setups, breakdowns, and event servers, Aloha Hospitality Professionals is now taking their award-winning customer service skills on the road, with their new delivery service for business and individuals.

“We differ from other delivery platforms because there really are no gimmicks with our services. There’s no hidden fees and there’s no service charges. Plus, we provide really great customer service,” says Evan Waterbury ,Client Success Manager of Aloha Hospitality Professionals.

With the hit to local food establishments, Aloha Hospitality Professionals believe their delivery service is a game-changer for restaurants that suffered during the covid-19 pandemic.

Lin-Hurtubise says, “In addition to the positive feedback we received from our clients, we’ve put forth our hospitality professionals who are well-versed in safety protocols and implemented the requirement to wear company-provided personal protective equipment such as gloves, masks, and sanitizer. The result is an innovative, direct-to-consumer experience.”

In addition to food delivery, Aloha Hospitality Professionals also acts as a courier service, delivering flowers, laundry, business documents to their clients and customers.

“We’re excited to expand our existing services to offer convenient, affordable, and on-demand delivery service for anyone with any specific needs. Whether it be groceries, dry cleaning, flowers, business documents, or simply food-to-go, AHP will deliver what you need directly to your doorstep,” says Waterbury.

Aloha Hospitality Professionals’ delivery service is now available to clients and customers.

WEBSITE:

www.alohahospitalityprofessionals.com

PHONE:

(808) 354-1326.