Aloha Air Cargo Helping the State

Aloha Air Cargo has been extremely busy the last year. The company is an all cargo freighter that has 25 to 30 flights, 6 days a week to all major Hawaii airports. They also have routes to LAX 6 days a week and to Seattle 5 days weekly.

Aloha Air Cargo is also responsible for moving essential good to all island including medications, perishables, equipment and even pets.

And now with the pandemic, Aloha Air Cargo is helping deliver vaccines throughout the state. With meticulous handling of the cargo using strict guidelines, they have been a huge relief for the entire state.

In fact, the company is expanding. Aloha Air Cargo will adding routes to the mainland as they believe Cargo is the future.

For more information visit online or call,

Aloha Air Cargo

Toll Free 1-888-94-ALOHA

http://alohaaircargo.com