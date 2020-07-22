Aged to Perfection Provides Adult Day Care for Seniors

Honolulu (KHON2) – Aged to Perfection Adult Day Care has unique sites in Waipahu and Wahiawa to take care of seniors who need support during the day.

“We are one of the longest servicing adult day cares in Hawaii,” says Executive Director Harrison Peters, of the 40-year old Aged to Perfection. “Not only do we have some of the longest hours and most days of operation. We are also unique, because we have the lowest staff to senior ratio of any adult day care or other care facility in the state.”

Aged to Perfection has a music therapist and a psychologist, and a choice of entrees for lunch, spiritual programs, and a half hour of exercise in the morning and in the afternoon such as Jazzercise or Tai Chi.

Peters adds, “We have some of the longest hours and days of operation in the industry. “ We are open Monday to Friday from 6:30 am to 5:30 pm; Saturdays at our Waipahu and Wahiawa sites from 8 to 4:30. Sundays at our Wahiawa site from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm. We are also OPEN all holidays except New Years, Christmas, and Thanksgiving.

Aged to Perfection is looking to open at least two other sites, one In Mililani and the other in Pearl City.

Website: https://www.waipahuucc.org/aged-to-perfection