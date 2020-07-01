Adventure Theme Park for Dogs at Kama’aina K9 Adventures

Kama’aina K9 Adventures is an outdoor adventure theme park for dogs. When people want to socialize or exercise their dogs, they’re able to drop their dogs off at the 2.5 acre theme park where they can run around and play with other dogs.

Kama’aina K9 Adventures has six different adventure parks, each with a different theme and fully enclosed. They also have an amazing group of people working with them who ensure the dogs are having fun but in safe way.

For more information visit their website at www.kamaainak9.com