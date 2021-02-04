8 Year Old Raises 10k To Help Families

Kaiya Mack was born with a rare birth defect of the abdominal wall called Gastroschisis, a condition that causes the intestines to be outside of her body. She’s had 7 surgeries to correct the condition. The Ronald McDonald house helps families like the Mack Ohana in their time of need. When Kaiya was undergoing her procedures the RMH provided support.

But Kaiya also wanted to give back so during the holiday season she did a reggae version of holiday classic, Last Christmas, and released a video encouraging people to donate.

“Together we raised close to $6,000. My goal is to complete my mission in raising $10,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities. I decided to do a reggae version of BTS’s smash hit ‘Dynamite’ and still encourage people to give.”

To check out her video or to help donate, visit https://kaiyamack.com/ or check out her instagram page @iamkaiyamack.

For information about the Ronald McDonald House, visit https://www.ronaldhousehawaii.org/