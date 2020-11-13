4th Grader Starts His Own Clothing Line to Motivate Peers to Follow Their Dreams

Honolulu (KHON2) – The fashion industry just got a little younger. Cameron Macadaeg is a 9 year old, who is encouraging his classmates to follow their dreams.

Created by 4th grader, Cameron Macadaeg, Dryp is a clothing line that has been getting positive attention nationwide for its vibrant colors and recognizable tie-dye patterns.

“One day my mom took me shopping because I wanted these tie-dye socks, but there weren’t any cool colors in kids sizes, so that’s when I decided to create my own tie-dye clothing line,” says Cameron Macadaeg, founder of Dryp.

From its start in March of 2020, Dryp has caught the attention of many across the nation through social media.

Macadaeg says, “The best part about running Dryp is seeing how happy everyone is in my creations. It gives me joy when I see people wearing my items in their posts.”

What started off as a fun hobby has now become a full-time job. Macadaeg believes that when it comes to following your dreams, age is nothing but a number.

“To all the kids that follow me on Instagram, I want to encourage them to follow their dreams. If you make mistakes, don’t be hard on yourself. Learn from them and move forward,” says Macadaeg.

Dryp offers world wide shipping for those who want to purchase pre-made or custom designs.

SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLES:

Instagram: @DrypByCam