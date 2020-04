Living808 @Home brings you two sweet recipes courtesy of Maui Ku‘ia Estate Chocolate (MKEC), who has turned their “Chocolate Kuleana” mission to share the positive effects of chocolate during these stressful times.

Watch to see the company’s CEO and Founder Dr. Gunars Valkirs whip up the simple recipes using his lemongrass chocolate, almond milk, and vodka for the martini.