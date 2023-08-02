Comic Con Honolulu is an all genre fan convention where you can meet Movie Stars, TV Actors, Comic Artists/Writers as well as the top voices in Animation and Video Gaming. That is only part of the event, there is also the biggest and best Gaming and Comic Book shops from around the island in one spot doing limited specials for attendees. The event will showcase over 100 local and mainland artists as well as have the largest Tabletop Gaming experience that Hawaii has ever seen.

This year Comin-Con is continuing to bring celebrities that have never come out to Hawaii. This includes the cast and creator of Owl House, a hugely popular childrens cartoon. Just to name a few other guests, Cary Elwes who plays the lead of the cult hit Princess Pride, Futurama’s Billy West, Wil Wheaton, Comic Legend Mark Waid, and Jason Latour who created the popular Spider-Gwen.

You can go to www.comicconhonolulu.com to register and find all information about the show. You can follow on FB and IG pages for announcements during the show. And last but not least, you may download the app that’s available for IOS and android. The Hawaii Convention Center will be implementing their new security procedures starting with this event, so please show up slightly early and listen to their instructions.