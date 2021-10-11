Comedian Kevin Shea Comes to Hawaii for New Stand Up Comedy Show

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hollywood comedian, Kevin Shea brings the laughs to Hawaii with his highly anticipated stand-up comedy show.

Known for his work on several comedy shows and stand-ups, comedian Kevin Shea is bringing audiences together for a night of laughs at Blue Note Hawaii.

“I love the people of Hawaii, everytime I come here, everyone is so nice and supportive. What’s also great is that everyone doesn’t wear pants, but swim shorts. It’s cool to see people from the beach, come out and enjoy a show just steps away,” says Kevin Shea, Comedian.

Shea can be seen on multiple platforms for his comedic stand ups, but according to Shea, nothing beats having an in-person crowd.

Shea says,” Having a live audience is so much fun. We get to feed off each others’ energies and I get to pick on them in real time.”

Tickets to Kevin Shea’s stand up comedy show can be purchased on Blue Note Hawaii’s official website.

WEBSITE:

www.BlueNoteHawaii.com