Comedian Gary Owen has been entertaining American audiences for over more than a decade. Finding success as a stand up and an actor, Owen can be seen on his eponymous docuseries “The Gary Owen Show” on BET and his most recent comedy special, “I Got My Associates” can currently be streamed on Showtime.

He’ll be in Hawaii at the Blue Note for 4 shows this weekend. The funny former Navy man won America’s Funniest Serviceman back in 1997 and was named Black America’s Favorite White Comic. It’s always a fun night at Blue Note Waikiki.

Gary Owen

Blue Note Hawaii

March 17 & 18 6:30pm & 9pm both nights

www.bluenotehawaii.com