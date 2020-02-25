Comedian & Actor Jeremy Piven Busts Out Famous Lines & Talks Stand Up Shows at Blue Note Hawaii

Honolulu (KHON2) – Emmy Award winning Comedian and Actor Jeremy Piven will bring the laughs for his two stand-up comedy shows at Blue Note Hawaii on Febrary 25th.

Piven will headline Blue Note’s Comedy Series with two shows, 6:30 & 9pm.

He is enjoying going off script with his foray into comedy instead of simply reading lines off a script, which he so brilliantly did with memorable TV and film roles.

Piven earned three Emmys for his work as Ari Gold on Entourage and stole the show in Rush Hour 2 with his flamboyant turn opposite Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan.

He even did his famous bit from the movie off the top of his head on Living808.

Piven is known mostly from his acting roles in film and television shows like Entourage and most recently on Wisdom of Crowd, but his roots in comedy go way back.

Both of Piven’s parents were actors and drama teachers and had their own theatre, and he was at Second City with the likes of late SNL great Chris Farley.

For his Blue Note stand-up shows, expect to see Piven unleashed with his own brand of comedy and doing impressions such as Stallone.

Piven has a special opportunity for Living808 viewers.

Mention “Living808” at Blue Note Hawaii for a free Meet & Greet with Jeremy Piven.

Jeremy Piven

With Opener Bill Dawes

Feb 25 Tue

Ticket Price

Bar $35.00, Loge $35.00, Premium $45.00

Websites: https://www.bluenotehawaii.com/

https://jeremy-piven.com/