College Signing Day is a celebration on the Maryknoll Campus where students can represent the college they will attending next fall by wearing shirts, jerseys, and school attire to show some school pride. Representatives of local campuses were also present to say thank you to the kids staying home and joining schools throughout the state.

As a smaller school, Maryknoll can build personal relationships with families and have one-on-one meetings with students to build interest in certain occupations, to really help develop a plan for the future and how to obtain some of their goals.

For more information about Maryknoll School, visit maryknollschool.org or on social media @maryknoll_school