Honolulu (KHON2) – Local business, CocoKealohi is styling Hawaii with pāpale, the hottest Hawaiian accessory in the islands.

Local pāpale business, CocoKealohi is offering weaved hats, a popular accessory amongst Hawaii residents.

“I started my business in 2020 and sold a lot online. I was surprised by the response and have been selling pāpale ever since,” says Teal Salvador, Owner of CocoKealohi.

For customers who don’t want to purchase pre-made pāpale, they can purchase do-it -yourself kits and be a part of in-person classes.

Salvador says, “Customers can now purchase a DIY kit on CocoKealohi.com and follow along and learn how to make a pāpale on our YouTube.”

Those looking to shop some of CocoKealohi’s pāpale and purchase some DIY kits can do so via their official website.

Cocokealohi:

Website: cocokealohi.com

Email: cocokealohi@gmail.com

Social Media Handles:

IG: @cocokealohi

TikTok: @cocokealohi

Youtube: @cocokealohi