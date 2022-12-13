The Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic will tip off for its 3-day, 8-team event on December 22nd. This morning we were joined by UH Men’s Basketball Head Coach Eran Ganot and Hope Lodge Manager Cristine Svendsen, to talk about the game and the Coaches VS Cancer event just before it. As part of Coaches vs. Cancer, some of collegiate basketball’s top coaches have joined forces with local organizations to help raise funds to benefit the Clarence T.C. Ching Hope Lodge. The American Cancer Society Hope Lodge program provides a free home away from home for cancer patients and their caregivers. The Coaches vs. Cancer Tipoff Fundraiser Reception will be held on Dec. 20th at the Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort’s Kani Ka Pila Grille.

Christine shared, “Most of our guests are traveling from Big Island, Kauai and Maui. We also have guests come from as far as American Samoa, Marshall Islands and Guam. The presence of Hope Lodge Hawai’i has allowed the American Cancer Society to support close to 500 unique patients and caregivers from all over the Pacific Islands. In 2022 Hope Lodge Hawai’i provided a total of 5,850 free nights to guests coming to Oahu for active cancer treatment. On average a guest stays at hope lodge for 7 nights, but we have guests who have stayed up to 9 months in 2022. Hope Lodge also provides transportation to and from treatment, appointments, the airport, assigned grocery stores and pharmacies. In 2022 we provided just under 3000 rides to our guests. Aside from the cost, one of the most striking differences that makes staying at Hope Lodge Hawai’i unique is the nurturing space for social support and interaction that you simply will not get staying in a vacation, resort environment in Waikiki.”

Event Details:

The Coaches vs. Cancer Tipoff Fundraiser Reception

December 20, 2022, 7:00 p.m.

Tickets: $150, available online at HawaiiBowlFoundation.org

Call the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic office at (808) 523-3688 or bid on the auction items by visiting cvchawaii2022.givesmart.com