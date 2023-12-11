For over three decades, the Coaches vs. Cancer program, in partnership with the National Association of Basketball Coaches, has rallied coaches and fans across the nation to tackle a common adversary – cancer. The collective passion and unwavering support have reverberated through communities, making a significant impact in the ongoing battle against cancer.

The Coaches vs. Cancer program, through a combination of fundraising and educational initiatives, has been a pivotal force in supporting the American Cancer Society’s mission to save lives from cancer in the United States and globally. Despite notable achievements, the fight against cancer persists, and the program continues to call upon coaches, players, and fans alike to join forces in this crucial endeavor.

One remarkable facet of this year’s initiative is its direct support for Hope Lodge Honolulu, ensuring that the funds raised will remain in Hawaiʻi. Hope Lodge Honolulu serves as a sanctuary for cancer patients and their families, providing vital support and accommodations during their treatment journey.

Adding to the excitement, the Coaches vs Cancer fundraiser aligns with the upcoming Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic. UH Men’s basketball head coach Eran Ganot was on set with John Veneri reflecting on their triumphant victory in the previous year, there’s a palpable sense of pressure to repeat as champions in the face of a formidable field. The tournament not only showcases high-stakes basketball but also underscores the coaches’ commitment to a cause larger than the game.

Mark your calendars for Tuesday, December 19th, at 7 pm, when the Coaches vs Cancer fundraiser takes center stage. Tickets are available for purchase on the Hawaiʻi Bowl Foundation website at HawaiiBowlFoundation.org or by visiting the dedicated Coaches vs Cancer page on the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic website. Let’s come together, celebrate the spirit of competition, and make a lasting impact in the fight against cancer.

And get your tickets for the upcoming Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic at etickethawaii.com.