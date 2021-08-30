CNHA KūHana Business Program

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement is supporting local and native Hawaiian business owners through it’s 10-week business development and training program.

Living808 wanted to know more about it and invited program manager Max Mukai on the show to talk about the Kuhana Business Program.

“KūHana helps small businesses to clarify their purpose, product, and plan to position them for future growth. As part of CNHAʻs mission to uplift the lāhui through economic development, KūHana is one of those efforts. Specifically, KūHana helps local and Hawaiian-owned businesses 1-5 years in operation get clear on their business strategy by hosting a 10-week business plan development course with tools, technical assistance, and ample networking. business owners set objectives, build a plan, and chart their course for success, all from a Native Hawaiian cultural perspective.”

We also asked what participants can expect to get out of the program.

“KūHana participants can walk away from the program with a completed business plan, ongoing mentorship support, technical assistance, and ample networking opportunities, and at the end of the cohort, have an opportunity to pitch their business plans moving forward. Curriculum topics include, market research, Hawaiian culture business integration, financial analysis, & pitch development. As an added benefit, upon graduating from KūHana, the businesses are awarded 1 year of business membership with CNHA and can receive a discounted interest rate if awarded a loan with our CNHA CDFI, community development financial institution.”

Find out more about the program at hawaiiancouncil.org/kuhana