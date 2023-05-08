The Office of Wellness and Resilience (OWR) is the first of its kind in the nation to be legislated statewide. It was created to help solve some of the most pressing problems in Hawai‘i, from the youth mental health crisis and addiction to houselessness.

And it was created to build on the strengths of our ‘Ohana in Hawai‘i and improve our wellness and resilience as a state.

Director of the Office of Wellness & Resilience and the Office of the Governor, Tia Hartsock joined John Veneri on the show to talk more about why the office was created.

“We know we can create a lot of positive change if we adopt a more trauma-informed strategy in these systems and address trauma as a collective, statewide, starting with our family-serving state departments. To me, it really means recognizing our own humanity, and allowing others to be human too. Depending on what data you look at, 1 out of 3, or up to more than half of all adults in the United States have lived through at least one traumatic experience. Being trauma-informed recognizes how common trauma is, starting with adverse childhood experiences, or ACEs, for short. These range from child abuse and neglect, to divorce. Knowing that many people are in our lives, in our workplaces and in line with us at Longs are affected by trauma can help us have more compassion for others. Being trauma-informed helps us understand that many behaviors we see in people every day are the result of traumatic experiences. We want people to learn more about how trauma affects behavior, as well as overall health outcomes. We all need to change our mindset from, “Hey, what’s wrong with you?” to “What happened to you?” It’s such a powerful shift. And we want people to know that we can overcome trauma. There are many beautiful Native Hawaiian and other practices we can utilize, culturally based and otherwise, to help ourselves heal.”

And the Office of Wellness and Resilience has events planned for the summer.

“We’re planning a summer wellness and resilience summit for all the state’s major agencies’ leadership, working closely with the state’s Trauma-Informed Care Task Force. Our goal for that summit is for each agency to commit to a three-year plan for moving along the spectrum of trauma-affected to trauma-informed.”

