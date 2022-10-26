Pour Moi Skincare is the world’s first beauty company to formulate climate-specific solutions that uniquely pair skincare with the local weather for optimal skincare results. Something that is perfect for Hawaii’s unique and hot climate. Founded by European beauty expert Ulli Haslacher, her husband Frank Assumma, and business veteran John Bowlin, the company operates its own climate-controlled warehouse and pick-pack facility.

Ulli joined Mikey today to talk about their products and shared info an awesome deal that they are offering to our Living808 viewers!

For more information and to see their products, visit pourmoiskincare.com/Hawaii