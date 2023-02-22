The Hawaii state legislative session takes place every year from January – May. It’s the time when our state leaders get together to propose, discuss, and make decisions upon the vision and goals for our state, and the laws that will help us achieve that vision. It is important for the community to get involved with the policy process, because these policies ultimately decide the future of Hawaii. Jodi Robinson, Policy Analyst at Blue Planet Foundation, joined us to talk about the process and about some of the climate related measures that are being considered by our state legislators.

Jodi shared, “Climate science has made clear that we must cut our carbon emissions in half by 2030 to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. In order to get there, we need to transform the systems that underlie the climate crisis and ensure we have an equitable transition to a decarbonized future, and policy is the lever where we can make this happen. This session there are over a hundred climate and clean energy related bills, but Blue Planet has identified a handful that represent our greatest opportunity to make an impact. These bills focus on increasing affordability through energy efficiency, reducing carbon emissions from transportation, and working towards an equitable and resilient clean energy future.”

If you’re interested in engaging in the political process, you can sign up to become a Climate Advocate at blueplanetfoundation.org. You’ll receive updates on important climate legislation and opportunities to testify on key bills that help Hawaii get to a decarbonized future, faster.