Cliff Dwellers of Kauai TV Special

Honolulu (KHON2) – Drone and aerial video give dramatic views of work to save plants from extinction in a TV special called ‘Cliff Dwellers of Kauai and the People Who Hang with Them.’.

“There are more than 250 species of native plants in Hawaii that are on the verge of extinction;” explains Botanist Adam Williams. “That means they have 50 or fewer individuals in the wild, and these are the targets of the Plant Extinction Prevention Program (PEPP). So these are our high priority targets that we look for. The basic strategy is to collect, protect, and restore.”

Williams and DLNR Senior Communications Manager Dan Dennison joined Living808 to talk about the TV special and what viewers can expect. Dennison says, “It goes without saying, but the astounding beauty of Waimea Canyon. Many people, kama’aina and visitors see it from the road or even from a helicopter tour, but until you really get down into the canyon on one of the many ridges above it, you don’t fully grasp the incredible beauty of the place.”

Last summer the Kauai PEPP team rediscovered an extremely rare fern, Adenophorus periens, a type of fern.

The most memorable part of producing this special according to Dennison? “I think this one will resonate with people, perhaps more than any of the others,” he says. “Going back to what I said at the beginning, just seeing the beauty of Kauai and Waimea Canyon from a variety of different perspectives, truly reinforces the absolute beauty of Hawaii. There’s no place on Earth quite like our island home.”

The DLNR TV special will air Saturday, October 2nd at 7:00 p.m. on KHON2.com and stream live on KHON2.com and KHON2.com.net. It will re-broadcast on Sunday, Oct. 3rd at 8:30 p.m. on KHII and Saturday, Oct. 9th at 6:30 p.m. on Hawai’s CW