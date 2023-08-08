The Department of Environmental Services’ upcoming appearance before the Planning Commission holds significance for the City’s efforts to locate the next landfill. Roger Babcock, Director of the Department of Environmental Services City and County of Honolulu, joined us with more on what this means for Hawaii.

The City established an 8-member Landfill Advisory Committee to assist in identifying a potential site by the deadline of December 31, 2022, as mandated by the Planning Commission and State Land Use Commission. The Committee, has yet to recommend a site, in part, due to the challenge posed by the Board of Water Supply’s No Pass Zone. Instead, the City has tentative plans for two specific locations outside the No Pass Zone, both of which are owned by the federal government or military.

He shared that there are exceedingly few potential landfill sites outside of the No Pass Zone due to various constraints. Most remaining options are in developed or legally restricted areas, including those near residential properties, schools, and hospitals. Two potential sites were tentatively identified, but they are under federal government/military ownership. The Blangiardi Administration has ruled out considering any new landfill sites on one side of O‘ahu, while discussions are ongoing with the military regarding the other potential site in Waipio Peninsula.

The upcoming Planning Commission hearing will involve receiving public testimony, addressing motions from interested parties, and conducting a hearing to evaluate presentations from the City and other stakeholders related to their landfill search efforts.

If the Planning Commission approves the City’s request for a 2-year extension to identify a new landfill site, the decision will be sent to the State Land Use Commission. Both commissions must concur and grant the extension. However, if either commission denies the request, the city will likely need to quickly identify a new site. Given the limited options, this could involve reconsidering the previously unapproved sites above the No Pass Zone. Legal options would be explored further in such a scenario.

For more information, visit https://ENVHonolulu.org.