City Mill Provides Native Plants to Hawaii Residents

Honolulu (KHON2) – City Mill offers a variety of native plants for Hawaii residents looking to improve their home garden.

Those looking to add native Hawaiian plants to their home can now do so thanks to City Mill stores across Hawaii.

“Those looking to start a home garden or add plants can come down to City Mill and choose from a wide-range of native plants, all which are versatile. So, for those who don’t know how to start a garden, the plants that we offer here will be easy to care for,” says Ashley Mokuahi, City Mill on Nimitz.

From flowers to trees, City Mill offers more than 50 plants which are native to the Hawaiian Islands.

Mokuahi says, “We have a great selection that customers can choose from, and if anyone gets overwhelmed with choosing what types of plants would make a great addition to their home, our staff at CIty Mill can help.”

To learn more about the native plants and other home improvement goods offered at City Mill, customers are encouraged to check out their official website.

WEBSITE:

www.CityMill.com