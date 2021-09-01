City Mill Features Native Hawaiian Plants from Hui Ku Maoli Ola Nursery

Honolulu (KHON2) – You can add a sense of place to your home with Native Hawaiian plants that are now available at City Mill.

It’s part of a new program for the eight locations. We visited the Kaneohe store and Hui Ku Maoli Ola Nursery to learn more.

“City Mill is all about supporting local,’ says Marketing Manager Shannan Okinishi. “One of those ways is our current Native Hawaiian Plant initiative. We feel like selling native plants in all 8 locations helps make them more accessible to more communities. We work closely with Chef Mark Noguchi “Gooch” and one day he told me to meet him at the Hui Ku Maoli ola nursery. He introduced me to Rick Barboza, they gave me a tour and I was just blown away by the amount and kinds of native plants they had.”

Barboza welcomed Living808 to the nursery for a look at plants grown there, including endangered ones which will have red tags on them at City Mill. He says working with the local business makes Native Hawaiian plants more accessible.

“We work really closely with Hui Ku Maoli Ola to customize which plants are available at each store,” says Okinishi. “We give the nursery the freedom to bring in what they think is right for each store based on what the nursery has that’s ready to be sold, what sells at each location and even what requests come in from each location.”

Website: www.citymill.com

Website: https://hawaiiannativeplants.com/

Social Media Handles:@citymill

Social Media Handles:@hui_ku_maoli_ola