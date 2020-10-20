City and County of Honolulu: Get in Those Ballots

Honolulu (KHON2)- City Clerk Glenn Takahashi says it’s not too late to get in those ballots.

Any registered voter who has not received their ballot should contact the office at 768-3800 to request for a replacement ballot. It is important to know that if you make a mistake, damage your ballot or change your mind while voting your ballot, please contact our office to request for a replacement ballot.

Do not use correction tape/fluid or notations to correct errors on your ballot. Visit www.honoluluelections.us and use the“Online Ballot Replacement System” to request a new ballot or call the Elections Division at 768-3800. Voters should read and review both sides of the ballot and all enclosed instructional material. The office recommends marking your choices on a separate paper first and then once you are confident with your choices, vote by darkening the voting position next to your choice completely with a black ink pen. Then, place your voted ballot into the yellow secrecy envelope, seal it, and then place that into the Ballot Return Envelope. The final and most important step is to sign the affirmation statement on the return envelope. Your ballot will not be counted if you do not sign the affirmation statement.

Voters should have a plan to return their ballot as soon as they receive it! All ballots must be received by 7:00 p.m. on General Election Day November 3rd for their ballot to be counted.

If you are mailing your ballot, the U.S. Postal Service recommends mailing it no later than October 27 to ensure it is received on time. After that, voters should drop off their ballot at any of the official ballot drop box locations.

To locate a ballot drop box nearest to you, visit www.honoluluelections.us