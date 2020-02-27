Chuck E. Cheese Hosts Living808 Birthday Party

Honolulu (KHON2) – Living808 celebrated its 5th birthday with a party at the newest Chuck E. Cheese location in Kapolei for a day of fun, games, and competition with our team and viewers.

Chuck E. Cheese himself greeted John Veneri, Tannya Joaquin, and Mikey Monis and he got the party started with a basketball challenge against John, ticket grab contest between Tannya & Mikey, dancing, and even a cake smash.

See who Chuck E. Cheese surprised with a cake in the face along with all of the food and fun from the Living808 birthday party.

Chuck E. Cheese is known for its parties and fundraisers, as well as Sensory Sundays and events for athletic groups.

The Kapolei location opened up one year ago. Chuck E. Cheese is also in Kalihi and Pearl City.

Parents can sit and relax while their kids play because of Chuck E. Cheese’s Kids Check, which ensures that no child leaves alone or without their parent.

Thanks to the entire Chuck E. Cheese Ohana for making Living808’s birthday such a memorable celebration and to our viewers and sponsors for supporting us for 5 years!

Website: https://www.chuckecheese.com/storedetails/hi/kapolei/3241